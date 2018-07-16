

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and TAROM Romanian Air Transport, the national carrier of Romania, announced Monday they finalized an order for five 737 MAX 8 airplanes. The $586 million order, at current list prices, was previously listed as unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.



The 737 MAX 8 incorporates the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency and reliability in the single-aisle airplane market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history with more than 4,600 orders from 100 customers worldwide.



Along with the acquisition of airplanes, TAROM will purchase a landing gear exchange program from Boeing Global Services along with outfitting their Next-Generation 737 fleet with the Maintenance Performance Toolbox, an online technical documentation management solution, which helps Engineering and Maintenances crews to efficiently perform and record repairs.



