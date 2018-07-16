Global Digital Solutions, Inc.: Global Digital Solutions Inc. Completes All Required SEC filings; Regains Current Status on OTC Markets

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2018 / Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: GDSI), a company that is positioning itself as a leader in comprehensive security and technology solutions, has announced it has completed its overdue filings for 2015-2018 and has regained current status on OTC Markets.

The Company completed the following required filings:

- 2015 Form 10K

- 2016 Forms 10Q for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Quarter and Form 10K for year ended 12/31/2016.

- 2017 Forms 10Q for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Quarter and Form 10K for year ended 12/31/2017.

- 2018 Form 10Q for 1st Quarter.

William J. Delgado, GDSI's CEO, commented "These financials were, by a wide margin, some of the most difficult filings I have ever undertaken. Our management team and consultants did a fantastic job in getting these filings completed. This critical step allows us to be current on OTC Markets and shows the financial community our commitment to our shareholders and other stakeholders. I expect to announce more news shortly about future plans and other significant milestones that we will have completed."

About Global Digital Solutions, Inc.

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: GDSI), a company that is positioning itself as a leader in comprehensive security and technology solutions, has initiated a lawsuit for damages against Grupo Rontan Metalurgica, S. A, ("Rontan") and that company's controlling shareholders, Joao Alberto Bolzan and Jose Carlos Bolzan. The Company has engaged the law firm of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP to represent it in this action. The case will be handled by William Isaacson of the firm's Washington office and Carlos Sires of the firm's Fort Lauderdale office (Their professional profiles are available at https://bsfllp.com/lawyers.). The action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. The complaint alleges that "Rontan is wholly-owned by Joao Bolzan and Jose Bolzan. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of original equipment for specialty vehicles for emergency management, first responders, national security, and law enforcement operations. The company also acquired NACSV, a supplier of Mobile Command Centers to Military, Law Enforcement, and First Responders. For more information about GDSI, visit http://www.gdsi.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company's global growth strategy. The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2015, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

William Delgado

561-515-6198

info@gdsi.co

SOURCE: Global Digital Solutions, Inc.