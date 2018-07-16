

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay unveils big summer discounts on thousands of new items - with no membership required. Beginning at 5am PDT, consumers looking for great deals can shop the things they love at amazing prices on eBay.com/deals. The deals will be refreshed throughout the day, and include top brands like Apple, Samsung, adidas, Dyson, KitchenAid, and hundreds more with free shipping.



eBay said,'For savvy shoppers, eBay's new Best Price Guarantee applies to popular, best-selling items - and no blackouts this summer. If you find an item for less on an eligible competitor's website, eBay will give you 110% of the price difference on all qualifying deals and top products.'



'Over the next two-days, eBay is offering shoppers extraordinary value on the things they love,' said Scott Cutler, eBay's Senior Vice President, Americas. 'People everywhere can enjoy incredible deals during this hot summer savings season, and there's no reason to pay membership fees.'



eBay said its latest deals offer something for everyone at massive discounts - with savings up to 80% off regular retail prices across tech, home, fashion, outdoor gear and more. No matter what passion you choose to follow - from kitchen connoisseur to urban explorer - there's an item that's sure to enhance or inspire next adventure.



eBay noted that it has a wide selection of deals every day - all with free shipping and no membership required - at eBay.com/deals.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX