Lubrizol: Pearlstick TPU for Best Performance Contact Adhesives in Footwear and DIY Applications

CLEVELAND, July 16, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation's Engineered Polymers business announces the performance upgrade of its Pearlstick thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) for adhesives. Pearlstick TPU is an alternative to polychloroprene resins for footwear and DIY end applications.

Adhesives formulators apply Pearlstick 45-80/16 TPU and other similar Pearlstick products as a preferred alternative to polychloroprene resins, providing equal or even better performance. The Pearlstick solution brings about improved processing and cost-efficiency thanks to its very long open time and contact bonding at room temperature during the formulation of adhesives. Pearlstick TPU is a more sustainable and safer solution as it can be formulated based on more environmentally-friendly solvents, avoiding, for example, toluene or cycloheptane.

As it relates to the processing, Lubrizol TPU for adhesives can be applied on just one substrate - there is no need to apply it to both sides to achieve final bonding, as in the case of polychloroprene. Pearlstick TPU grades offer a wider range of adhesion possibilities to various materials. They also provide a very low crystallization rate, good heat resistance and peel strength.

"Our customers are looking to manufacture contact adhesives that offer a cost-effective adhesive solution with formulation flexibility. Lubrizol's Pearlstick TPU offers high-performing features and a robust and consolidated technology to satisfy these needs", states Jesus Santamaria, Regional Business Director EMEAI Engineered Polymers.

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

With more than 55 years of experience and a worldwide network that includes formulation design, manufacturing, R&D and cutting-edge technologies, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications,

including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices,

electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com) .

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of

customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

Media Contacts

Michael Priola

+1 216 447-5697

The Lubrizol Corporation

Lidia Valcarcel

+34 93 579-9565

Web Sites

www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers)

www.lubrizol.com (http://www.lubrizol.com)

