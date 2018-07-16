IPC Continues to Shatter Waters Rankings Records With New 2018 Wins

IPC's Unigy Takes 'Best Trading Floor Communication System Provider' for Thirteenth Time and Unigy 360 Captures 'Best Cloud Infrastructure Provider'

NEW YORK, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for global financial market participants, has won the highest rankings by the financial markets industry in the 2018 Waters Rankings, with its cloud-based SaaS Unigy 360 platform capturing the "Best Cloud Infrastructure Provider" category, and its Unigy platform securing "Best Trading Floor Communication System Provider." This marks the first time Unigy 360 has been recognized in the Waters Rankings -- last year's "Best Cloud Infrastructure Provider" was Amazon Web Services. In addition, Unigy has broken all records for repeated wins in a single category and this marks the thirteenth time as "Best Trading Floor Communication System Provider" in the 16 years of the Waters Technology readers' choice awards competition.

"Customers, industry leaders and experts from across the globe have proven through this ranking the immense value Unigy 360 brings in easing the transformation to cloud-based models for infrastructure flexibility," said Bob Santella, Chief Executive Officer of IPC. "We are proud to provide our customers with new and innovative technologies like Unigy 360 while continuing to highlight the timeless value of a unified communications solution like Unigy."

IPC's Unigy 360 is the industry's first cloud-based SaaS solution to address the most complex and challenging communications and workflow requirements of regulated users in the global financial markets. Unigy 360 offers the advantages of IPC's industry-leading Unigy platform for unified communications and applications along with the simplicity and scalability of a cloud-based solution. The solution also includes the Unigy 360 application, which provides reliable, secure and "anytime, anywhere, any device" access to counterparties, liquidity, and trade lifecycle services.

"It was a record-breaking year in terms of the number of votes cast in the Waters Rankings, with an incredibly high standard," said Victor Anderson, editor-in-chief of Waters and WatersTechnology. "IPC's Unigy and Unigy 360 platforms came out on top in their respective categories, proving the importance of innovative solutions in today's trading environment."

The Waters Rankings are the annual readers' choice awards of Waters Magazine, which recognize the combined leadership of technological capabilities and human expertise in various categories. Qualified voters participating in the Waters rankings are from buy and sell-side firms as well as exchanges and inter dealer brokers.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

