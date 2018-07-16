Masterpiece International Expands Overseas

Masterpiece International expands into the European, Asian and MENA regions, in response to its International Logistics Solutions division growth.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Masterpiece International continues to mark the expansion of its International Logistics Solutions (ILS) division, by appointing new General Managers in three key markets of Asia-Pacific ("APAC"), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Europe to better serve clients in those regions, as part of Masterpiece International's new elevated customer service focus. The new additions include Desmond Dave Culas, General Manager ILS APAC; Steven Didier, General Manager ILS MENA; and Gregoire Simonet, General Manager ILS Europe.

The U.S. based logistics provider recognized the growing need to have staff on the ground for its expanding overseas general cargo and governmental operations, and will focus on improving and overseeing the network of ILS agents, providing region-specific business development and sales functions, providing local support, and top customer service for clients operating in their respective regions.

ILS APAC GM, Desmond Dave Culas, has over a decade of experience managing and building relationships with agents and clients in the Asia-Pacific region. Mr. Culas, based in Penang, Malaysia, will primarily focus on providing personalized local customer service support and knowledge, and building and fostering relationships with agents and partners in the region. "We're extremely lucky to have someone as experienced, skilled and talented as Desmond overseeing our APAC market," said Sal Sorce, Vice President, Client Solutions, "He's already proven to be a tremendous asset for our in-house teams and partnering agents regionally and globally."

Based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, ILS MENA GM, Steven Didier, has over 25 years in the defense and government industry with a specialization in large-scale logistic project solutions and supply-chain management. "Besides general cargo, we are really concentrating on expanding our government and defense division under ILS and Steven has really been the driver behind our current success in that area. His extensive knowledge in the region and the pioneering, innovative solutions he's developing for our clients is a key component of our increasingly progressive evolution throughout the region and beyond," said Abed Medawar, Vice President, Trade Development.

Gregoire Simonet, GM ILS Europe, is based in Paris, France and the most recent addition to Masterpiece International. Mr. Simonet is an experienced transportation professional, holding various management-level positions throughout Europe and the United States. "Mr. Simonet will build upon our company's network of agents, continuing to strengthen relationships and developing sales on a local basis," said Thomas Gilgen, Masterpiece International President. "For us," he continued, "customer service is our number one priority and a real differentiator from our competitors. We always ensure that we not only provide the most comprehensive solutions with incredible service, but that we are proactive in our innovations - which means our clients can focus on their business while we worry about everything else. We've really invested a great deal into our ILS division with new IT infrastructures and internally streamlined processes, and as a result, seen it develop by leaps and bounds with an unprecedented growth rate expected for the coming year. It's an exciting time for Masterpiece, especially as we continue to expand throughout our overseas markets."

About Masterpiece International

Masterpiece International was founded in 1989 in New York City, where its headquarters remains the preeminent logistics provider to the fine arts community, and a wide range of specialty industries, for nearly three decades. It has since expanded into 16 locations across the United States, with access to every major U.S. port and airport, and an expansive worldwide network. Find out more at www.masterpieceintl.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718623/Masterpiece_International_Didier_Culas.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718624/Masterpiece_International_Simonet.jpg