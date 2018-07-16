Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 4910080160 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 549300PZMFIQR79Q0T97 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ISLA 19 0115 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000029593 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ISLANDSBANKI HF/ZERO CPN B 20190115 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 2.240.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Amount issued at this time 2.240.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 12 Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Issue date July 17, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 First ordinary installment date January 15, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 Installment frequency 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Maturity date January 15, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Interest from date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 First ordinary coupon date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Coupon frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 Total number of coupon payments N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Dirty price / clean price Dirty Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 36 Indexed No 37 Name of index 38 Daily index or monthly index 39 Daily index or monthly index, if other 40 Base index value 41 Index base date Other Information 42 Call option No 43 Put option No 44 Convertible No 45 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A 46 Additional information N/A Admission to Trading 47 Registered at CSD Yes 48 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland 49 Date of Application for Admission to Trading July 13, 2018 50 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to July 16, 2018 Trading 51 Date of admission to trading July 17, 2018 52 Order book ID 157917 53 Instrument subtype Corporate bonds 54 Market OMX ICE DP Fixed Income 55 List population name OMX ICE Bank Bills 56 Static volatility guards Nei 57 Dynamic volatility guards Nei 58 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 59 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond