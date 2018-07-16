TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. ("TowerBrook"), an international investment management firm, today announced that Steve Freiberg has joined the firm's Senior Advisory Board. Mr. Freiberg will help TowerBrook explore and develop investment opportunities across the financial services and financial technology sectors.

Mr. Freiberg brings 38 years of experience in the financial services industry. He previously served as the Co-Chairman and CEO of Citigroup's Global Consumer Group and more recently as the Chairman and CEO of Etrade.

Mr. Freiberg is currently Chairman of TowerBrook's portfolio company Rewards Network, a network-based marketing services and financial technology company serving the credit card, payments, loyalty, and restaurant industries. He is the Vice Chairman of SoFi, Chairman of Fair Square, and a Board Member of MasterCard, Regional Management, and Oanda. He is also a Senior Advisor to the Boston Consulting Group and Verisk Analytics.

"I look forward to working alongside TowerBrook to further develop the firm's financial services and financial technology investing efforts," said Mr. Freiberg. "These sectors are undergoing significant change and disruption. I am excited to partner with the experienced and creative team at TowerBrook to navigate this change and identify opportunities for growth."

Mr. Freiberg's appointment coincides with TowerBrook's successful fundraise for both its fifth Private Equity Fund (TowerBrook V) and second Structured Opportunities Fund (TSO II). On June 25, 2018, TowerBrook announced the closing of TowerBrook V on $4.25 billion and TSO II on $1.05 billion, raising an aggregate total of $5.3 billion.

Mr. Freiberg will support TowerBrook in both the U.S. and Europe, helping to identify and evaluate opportunities throughout the financial services eco-system, including: payments, technology, asset and wealth management, capital markets, insurance, consumer finance, distribution, and outsourcing.

Mr. Freiberg joins TowerBrook's Senior Advisory Board alongside fellow financial services industry veterans Michael Carpenter, Alan Fishman, Reuben Jeffery, and Paul Pindar.

About TowerBrook

TowerBrook Capital Partners, L.P. is an investment management firm with over $12.4 billion under management, and a track record of creating value for investors. The firm is based in Europe and the USA and focuses on making investments in European and North American companies through private equity and structured opportunities strategies, allowing it to access a range of opportunities throughout the cycle. TowerBrook's private equity strategy primarily pursues control-oriented investments in large and mid-market companies, principally on a proprietary basis and often in situations characterized by complexity. TowerBrook's structured opportunities strategy leverages the firm's expertise to invest in opportunities that fall outside the investment parameters of its private equity strategy, including structured equity and structured assets. Further information is available at www.towerbrook.com.

