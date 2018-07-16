sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.07.2018 | 15:16
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Annual Financial Report

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, July 16

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

2018 ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

16 July 2018

Copies of the annual report and accounts to 30 April 2018 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website,

www.mitongroup.com/private/fund/miton-global-opportunities-plc .

- ENDS -

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.


© 2018 PR Newswire