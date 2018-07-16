

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Brazil's Embraer (ERJ) and United Airlines said that they signed a firm order for 25 E175 jets in a 70-seat configuration. The contract has a value of US$1.1 billion, based on current list prices, and will be included in Embraer's 2018 third-quarter backlog. Deliveries will begin in the second quarter of 2019.



Including this new contract, Embraer has sold more than 420 E175s to airlines in North America since January 2013, earning more than 80% of all orders in this 70-76-seat jet segment.



The E-Jets family has received more than 1,800 orders and over 1,400 aircraft have been delivered. Today, E-Jets are flying in the fleet of 70 customers in 50 countries. The versatile 70 to 150-seat family is flying with low-cost airlines as well as with regional and mainline carriers.



