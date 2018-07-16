

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Goshawk Aviation Limited. announced an order for 20 737 MAX airplanes at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow. The order values at $2.3 billion according to current list prices.



The airplanes, previously listed as unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website, are sold to Goshawk Aviation Limited. Goshawk is based in Dublin, Ireland, and is expected to have an owned, managed and committed fleet of over 220 airplanes, including the direct order placed with Boeing.



Goshawk selected the MAX 8 variant. In a standard two-class configuration, the airplane carries 162 to 178 passengers and flies up to 3,550 nautical miles.



Separately, Boeing announced services orders and agreements worth up to $2.1 billion. The contracts and agreements span commercial and government customers.



Atlas Air signed an agreement for 20 Landing Gear Exchanges for its 747-8 fleet. Through the program, operators receive an overhauled and certified landing gear from an exchange pool maintained by Boeing, with stocked components and supporting parts shipping within 24 hours.



Emirates signed an agreement to use Optimized Maintenance Program (OMP) for a fleet of 150 777-300ER (Extended Range), 777-200LR and 777-300 aircraft, representing the largest 777 fleet in the world with an OMP. OMP, a Boeing AnalytX-powered product, delivers tremendous value by providing customized maintenance programs.



EVA Airways signed an agreement for a number of key products including Component Services for its 787 fleet, and quick engine change solutions.



Hawaiian Airlines signed an agreement for EFB services across its Boeing 717, 767 and Airbus A330 and A321 fleet, which will enhance navigation and situational awareness and simplify preparation and in-flight procedures across the Hawaiian fleet.



The U.S. Air Force awarded Boeing a four-year sole-source contract to repair, support, configure and provide parts obsolescence management for F-15 radars. Support includes Boeing field service representatives embedded into each F-15 flying squadron throughout the Combat Air Forces and sent worldwide wherever needed. Boeing also will provide engineering, customer training, system analysis and integration of all radar types throughout the U.S. Air Force F-15 fleet.



