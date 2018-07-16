Turkish Textiles to be Showcased at Premiere Vision Fair

NEW YORK, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Turkey to Highlight Industry Innovations at New York Show

The Turkish textiles sector is pleased to announce its participation in this year's Premiere Vision Fair, taking place at Piers 92/94 event space in New York from July 17-18, 2018.

Several Turkish companies will be showcasing a range of top-quality textiles, including quilts, towels, and a range of home and fashion textiles. The fair offers a unique chance for investors to learn about an innovative industry with a strong global following.

As Europe's largest textile producer, Turkey has long been a leader in the production of high-quality technical, design and fashion textiles, thanks to the industry's strong infrastructure, talented workforce and historical expertise. The craftsmanship of Turkish-made textiles has been reflected in their success both at home and abroad, with Turkish companies regularly receiving international design awards on an international level.

The fair will allow visitors to experience aspects of Turkey's cultural and artistic heritage, with both Turkish fabrics, featuring exclusive designs, and Turkish cuisine featured.

In addition, the fair will host screenings of a ground-breaking virtual reality film, which offers guests the chance to experience the history and development of the Turkish textile industry up close in 3 dimensions.

Turkey's participation in the Premiere Vision Fair is organized by the Uludag Textile Exporters' Association (UIB). Pinar Tasdelen Engin, President of the UTIB, expressed her excitement about Turkey's presence at the event, as well as the future of the industry, stating, "The Turkish textiles sector has a very special place in the world thanks to its product quality, trendsetting designs and advanced technology and we will continue to make breakthroughs not only in design and fashion but also in technical textiles. We look forward to showcasing to New Yorkers what Turkey has to offer."