Qatar Catering Services Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of Over 6% in the Next 5 Years Till 2022: Ken Research

Qatar Catering Services Market

This growth in the catering industry was majorly driven by the industrial and event catering which are the largest end users of catering services contributing to revenue share in 2017. The government of Qatar has initiated major infrastructure reforms under Qatar National Vision 2030 in various sectors of the economy such as transport network, education, healthcare, hotels and others which further created opportunities for catering services market as the number of labor camps increased.

Qatar Catering Services Value Chain Analysis:

The raw materials required for catering services involve fruits, vegetables and other items to prepare the food items and the necessary kitchen equipments. The raw materials procurement for the catering business takes place by collaborating with importers to ensure on time delivery of products. In Qatar, there are over 140 food product importers. The raw material obtained is then transported to the company's warehouse where appropriate temperature and humidity level is maintained to avoid spoilage. As the order arrives from the client, the menu is organized and the quality of food to be prepared is decided. The cooking takes place at a central production unit. The food transfer vehicles need to maintain ambient temperature of 75 degree Celsius, freshness, hygiene and safety. There are approximately 100+ catering service providers in Qatar in 2017.

Vendor Selection Process for Qatar Catering Services Market:

The catering services market end users majorly look at the price, the brand image of the supplier, quality of food and service, proximity, variety and references given by other companies associated with the caterer while selecting a vendor. Highest importance is given to the quality of food in terms of taste, hygiene and presentation. The importance of different parameters differs according to the needs of the end users. Construction sector prefers catering services with good quality food at lower prices at shorter distances whereas hotels, airline and schools prefer high quality healthy food even if the price is on the higher side.

Trends, Developments and Restraints in Qatar Catering Services Market:

The catering services market in Qatar has been driven by infrastructure development which has led to increase in construction activities which in turn require catering services for labor camps. The government has allotted USD 70 billion for infrastructure, transport, hotels and stadium as it prepares to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Qatar saw more than 2.9 million visitors in 2016 majorly during Eid celebration events and the Qatar Summer Festival. QTA's collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and Qatar Airways has further facilitated visitors' entry to Qatar. With development of the Qatar hospitality sector, catering services requirement increased in hotels. Qatar has seen rising number of health conscious people looking for light and nutritious food. Due to the changing preferences, many catering services have restructured their production process. The catering services sector has seen growing demand from high income consumers who prefer more expensive premium products. This has made the catering companies to revise their menus to include gamut of food items from different cuisines.

Competition Scenario:

Qatar has 100+ catering service providers as of 2017. The major players in the industry are Shaqab, Tamimi, Qatar Aircraft Catering Company, Qatar star Services and IFS Qatar. This market has seen a rise in competition which is being driven by growing demand and increasing use of technology and innovation. Since major clients hire on contractual basis, these players compete to achieve contracts for longer duration to ensure regular orders and to increase profits. They offer different menus and customization services tailored for different end users. Furthermore, they indulge in various marketing activities to build their brand equity and reliability. Some of the activities include email marketing personalized for specific customers, brochures, pamphlets and fliers distributed at corporate offices, schools and hospitals and organizing tastings and open houses.

Key Topics Covered:

Value chain analysis

Market Segmentation By End Users (Industrial/Construction, Hospitality, Education, Corporate, Flight, Healthcare and others), 2011-2017

Trends, Developments, and Restraints in Qatar Catering Services

Catering Services Government regulations in Qatar Catering Services Market

Catering Services Market Competition Scenario in Qatar Catering Services Market Market Share Analysis of Major Pure Play Caterers in Qatar (Industrial, Education and Healthcare Sectors), 2017

Catering Services Market Company Profiles for Major Players in Qatar Catering Services Market Shaqab Tamimi Services Group Qatar Star Services L.L.C IFS Qatar PDC Tamween Newrest Gulf AYTB Qatar Crompton Catering and Support Services Co. WLL Qatar Aircraft Catering Company Hands Kitchen Catering Services Company Kasco Al Bateel Perfect Food Catering (PFC) Dunes Catering Amwaj Catering Services

Catering Services Market Vendor Selection Process for Qatar Catering Services

Qatar Catering Services Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

By Major End Users (Industrial, Hospitality, Education, Healthcare, Corporate, In Flight and Others), 2018-2022

