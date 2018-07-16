MV Index Solutions (MVIS) today launched the MVIS Global Video Gaming and eSports Index (Ticker: MVESPO, MVESPOTR). The index expands the portfolio of MVIS' sector indices, all of which are licensed to underlie exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with approximately USD 2.9 billion assets under management invested, as of July 13, 2018.

MVESPO is a pure-play index which tracks the performance of the global companies which generate at least 50% of their revenues (25% for current components) from video gaming and eSports sector. These companies may include those that develop video games and related software/hardware, streaming services, and are involved in eSports events.

"The video game industry has grown faster than expected in recent years and will stay on its current trajectory with the proliferation of new technology alongside support from over a billion gamers worldwide," said Thomas Kettner, Managing Director at MV Index Solutions. "Our pure-play strategy provides an opportunity to participate in this innovative and growing market, which makes our index unique."

The MVIS Global Video Gaming and eSports Index is weighted by free float market capitalisation and is calculated in U.S. Dollar as a price and a total return net index. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index companies. The index is reviewed quarterly. Detailed information about the MVIS Global Video Gaming and eSports Index including methodology details and index data are available on MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features Full Market Capitalisation (bn USD): 929.73

Number of Components: 25

Base Date/Base Value: 31.12.2014/1000

Top 5 Companies by Weighting: Nvidia Corp. (7.58%), Tencent Holdings Ltd. (7.47%), Activision Blizzard Inc. (7.43%), Netease Inc. (6.88%), Electronic Arts Inc. (6.10%) (Data as of 16 July 2018)

Note to Editors:

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products.

Approximately USD 15.25 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005421/en/

Contacts:

Media

MV Index Solutions

Nibha Manandhar, +49 (0)69 4056 695 22

media-enquiries@mvis-indices.com