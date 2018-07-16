Kinnevik: Extraordinary General Meeting 2018

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today held an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM"). The EGM resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal regarding the distribution of all of Kinnevik's shares in Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ) ("MTG") to Kinnevik's shareholders.

The EGM resolved to distribute all of Kinnevik's shares in MTG to the shareholders of Kinnevik pro rata to the number of shares they own in Kinnevik at the record date (irrespective of share class), and authorised the Board of Directors to set the record date for the distribution.

The distribution of Kinnevik's shares in MTG will be completed following the reclassification of Kinnevik's MTG class A shares into MTG class B shares, which is expected to take place during the first half of August 2018. Kinnevik expects to disclose the Board of Directors' resolution regarding record date through a press release during the week beginning on 30 July 2018.

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build digital businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, develop and invest in fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

