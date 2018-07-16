WALLIX: WALLIX GROUP RECOGNIZED ONCE AGAIN IN THE FUTUR 40, HONORING LISTED COMPANY GROWTH CHAMPIONS

WALLIX GROUP (ALLIX: FR0010131409 - Euronext Growth), a software company providing cyber security solutions and the European specialist in privileged account governance, has been awarded the 2018 Futur 40 prize for the second year running, which recognizes the 40 SME growth champions in France.

The Futur 40 prize, awarded by Forbes France and PME finance-Europe Entrepreneurs every year, honors the 40 SMEs, eligible for the French PEA-PME equity savings plan and listed on the Paris stock exchange, with the strongest, most dynamic and sustainable revenue growth over the last three years.

The prizes were handed out during a ceremony on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 under the auspices of Olivia Grégoire, Member of the National Assembly for Paris, President of the Special Review Commission for France's PACTE bill, and in the presence of Gérard Mestrallet, President of Paris Europlace, Christian Noyer, Honorary Governor of Banque de France, Patrick Ollier, President of the Grand Paris Metropole, Marck Tucker, Group Chairman HSBC, and Roxanne Varza, Director at Station F.

Jean-Noël de Galzain, Chairman of the WALLIX GROUP Management Board, said: "We are honored to receive this award, which recognizes the WALLIX Group employees' drive and the fruit of their hard work. Also backed by the success of its recent share issue, this prize supports our goal to become a European leader in cyber security, by maintaining strong momentum over the coming years."





MORE INFORMATION AT WWW.WALLIX-BOURSE.COM

Next publication: H1 2018 consolidated turnover, July 26, 2018





ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cyber security solutions, WALLIX Group is a European specialist in privileged account

governance.

In response to recent regulatory change (NIS/GDPR in Europe and OVIs in France) and the cyber security threats affecting all companies today, Bastion helps users protect their critical IT assets: data, servers, terminals and connected objects. It is the first market solution to have been awarded first-level security certification (CSPN) by France's National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) and thus meet all of the criteria for regulatory compliance

WALLIX accompanies more than 570 companies and organizations on a day-to-day basis, securing the access to more than 200,000 hardware and software resources. Its solutions are marketed through a network of more than 130 resellers and trained and accredited integrators. Listed on Euronext under the code ALLIX, WALLIX Group is a leader on the PAM market with a strong presence throughout Europe and EMEA. Alain Afflelou, Dassault Aviation, Gulf Air, Maroc Telecom, McDonald's, Michelin, and PSA Peugeot-Citroën trust WALLIX to secure their information systems.

WALLIX Bastion was a winner at the 2016 Computing Security Awards and has been rated Best Buy by SC Magazine, as well as being named among the PAM leaders in the Product and Innovation categories of the KuppingerCole 2017 Leadership Compass report. The company is a member of Bpifrance Excellence, a champion of the Pôle Systematic Paris Region cluster and a founding member of the Hexatrust grouping of cyber security companies. In 2017, WALLIX Group was included in Forbes France's Futur40 ranking of fastest-growing listed companies.

For more information, visit the WALLIX website at: www.wallix.com





ACTUS finance & communication

Natacha Morandi - Investor Relations

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 94 / wallix@actus.fr

ACTUS finance & communication

Nicolas Bouchez - Financial Press Relations

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 / nbouchez@actus.fr

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54274-cp-wallix-futur-40-en-vdef.pdf