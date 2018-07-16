Social Life Network, Inc. Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2018 / Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB: WDLF), a cloud-based social media and social network technology company based in Denver, Colorado, today announced that the company has commenced trading on the OTCQB Market ("OTCQB") after successfully uplisting from the OTC Pink Market.

"Uplisting to a larger exchange represents a significant accomplishment and an important corporate milestone for Social Life Network,' stated Mr. Ken Tapp, Chief Executive Officer. 'We are confident that the move will provide us access to a larger investor audience, greater access to capital and provide increased visibility in the marketplace. We look forward to announcing additional achievments, as we continue to strive to establish ourselves as a recognized name in the industry of social media and social networking services."

The OTCQB is considered by the SEC as an "established public market" for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. The OTC Pink is not considered as such and most broker-dealers will not trade or recommend OTC Pink stocks. Because the OTCQB dramatically increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, the majority of broker-dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB. Historically this has resulted in greater liquidity and awareness for companies that reach the OTCQB tier.

About Social Life Network, Inc.

Social Life Network is an American for-profit corporation and an online social media and social networking service, based in Denver Colorado. The founders initially launched their social network platform in the emerging cannabis and hemp industry in 2013, but have expanded it to meet the growing demand for niche social networking in the real estate industry and a number of sports verticals. https://www.social-life-network.com/

Disclaimer

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

