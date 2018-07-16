Jaguar Health, Inc.: Napo Pharmaceuticals to Present New Data at the 22nd International AIDS 2018 Conference

Presentation Will Cover New Data on the Incidence and Prevalence of Diarrhea in HIV Clinical Trials in the Recent Post-Combined Antiretroviral Therapy (cART) Era

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2018 / Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Napo), a human health company developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) (Jaguar), announced today that the Company will be attending and presenting a poster at the 22nd International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2018). The meeting will be held from July 23-27, 2018 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Presentation Title: Incidence and Prevalence of Diarrhea in HIV Clinical Trials in the Recent Post-Combined Antiretroviral Therapy (cART) Era: Analysis of Data from 39 Clinical Trials from 2008-2017 in Over 20,000 Patients

Presentation by D.M. Asmuth, Associate Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Dept. of Internal Medicine, UC Davis Med. Ctr; Gary Blick, MD, Health Advocates International, LLC; Patrick G. Clay, PharmD, FCCP, CCTI, consultant pharmacologist for FDA and professor of pharmacy practice at University of North Texas System College of Pharmacy; Katie MacFarlane, Sr. Vice President, Commercial Development at Napo Pharmaceuticals; Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD, Chair, Scientific Advisory Board at Napo Pharmaceuticals

Date and Time of Presentation: Tuesday, July 24, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Dates and Time of Poster Display: July 24-26, from 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Location: Poster exhibition area

Abstract Number: TUPEB145

The International AIDS Conference is the largest conference on any global health issue in the world. First convened during the peak of the AIDS epidemic in 1985, it continues to provide a unique forum for the intersection of science, advocacy, and human rights. Each conference is an opportunity to strengthen policies and programs that ensure an evidence-based response to the epidemic.

About Jaguar Health, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products on a global basis. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi® (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi® is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi®. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi®, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

