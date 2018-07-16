

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) and GOL Airlines said that the Brazilian carrier has entered into a new contract that will convert 30 current MAX orders to the 737 MAX 10, the newest and largest member of the 737 MAX family.



In addition, GOL also placed a new order for 15 more MAX 8 airplanes, growing GOL's total MAX orders to 135.



According to the Brazilian airline, the advanced airplanes will help GOL meet its commitment to further enhance operational efficiency by flying a young, modern and safe fleet.



'We are confident that the 737 MAX 10 will offer significant competitive advantages for GOL and enable us to continue to modernize with new aircraft. This airplane will allow us to continue lowering the cost of air travel across Brazil, as well as support a larger network, allowing us to add new destinations,' said Paulo Kakinoff, Chief Executive Officer of GOL.



A 737 MAX 10 aircraft will enable GOL to comfortably serve more than 30 additional passengers compared to its 737 MAX 8 airplane, which seats up to 186 passengers in the airline's configuration.



The additional capacity will provide GOL greater flexibility and a competitive cost advantage since the MAX 10 will have the lowest cost per seat of any single-aisle airplane in the market.



GOL took delivery of its first 737 MAX airplane last month, kicking off a fleet renewal that will continue through 2028. The all-Boeing operator is set to be the largest MAX operator in Latin America.



