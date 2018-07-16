The "Video On Demand in Europe: 2018-2021 Not So Quiet on the Western Front" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Video has proven to increase online publisher revenue by 20% via video ads-on content, and it extends online viewing times, enabling viewers to watch more ads. In fact, the average internet user spends nearly 90% more time on a website that has video. By 2019, online video will approach 80% of global internet traffic. The new challenge is to think cross-media right from the start, and to break up this door, by using digital as the connecter.

Indeed, the UK's TV landscape is still waving: subscription library services like Netflix and Amazon Prime are becoming as important as live-TV for family time. More than 9 million UK households subscribe to at least one SVOD service. Overall SVOD penetration has now reached 43% of UK households, compared to an average penetration of SVOD among TV households 17% for the Western Europe and the fact that the video library of OTT players contains recently produced content is still fundamental to convincing potential customers.

In France VOD services continue to find new audiences, with 37% of French internet users 6+ aged that access almost one VOD service, an 11% increase YoY. But French internet users are more than twice as likely to prefer pay-TV over SVOD. Actually, France is lagging behind the UK and Germany, with a market penetration rate of 10.3%.

In recent times Germany showed the most dramatic changes with the VOD services that have reached now the mass market. In this dynamic framework, Amazon appears to be gunning for a strong foothold in the German market. Together, with Netflix, having a market share of 72.8%, with Amazon taking 38.7% of the German market and Netflix 34.1%.

The report therefore estimates the total revenues of the VOD sector in Western Europe will increase from the 5,475 million in 2017 to 6,255 million in 2018 reaching 8,816 million in 2021, with a still double-digit CAGR of 12%.

SVOD revenues in Western Europe will steadily increase, at an average annual growth rate of 15%, starting from 4,513 million in 2018 to 6,805 million in 2021.

With the increasing of pay broadcaster and OTTs in the subscription business, the TVOD is doomed to reduce its market share, that will decline from 28% in 2018 to 23% in 2021.

The report estimates that the total revenues deriving from the VOD offer in the joint Big 3 markets, will be of 3,572 million in 2018, increasing to 4,946 million in 2021, with an average annual growth of 11%.

In terms of revenues breakdown, the market will grow more rapidly; TVOD will grow much less, decreasing in importance in the following years. As a consequence, in 2021 the SVOD will represent the 81% of the total revenues, with the TVOD accounting for the remaining 19%.

In this increasingly crowded environment, the content market industry in Europe looks not so quiet and safe on the Western front.

Companies Featured

Amazon

AT&T

Netflix

Key Topics Covered

Preface Executive Summary Introduction The state of global video development In the Zettabyte Era video content is still king The video effect and the need for ultrabroadband networks Mobile keeps surging The consumer choice The new age of cross-platform content New viewing habits: video streaming goes SVOD Main trends and new paradigms: 5G, AI The first wave of 5G 5G TV Artificial Intelligence and the impact on video content industry Machine Learning: the ultimate video user experience Business strategies and consolidation The Telcos of the future Consolidation: the new mantra The AT&T Time Warner case: what's next? The new playing field Amazon overturn second-filling to Netflix The on-demand sector in Europe Overview The UK France Germany Market forecast On demand pay services revenues Revenues from single transaction: TVOD Subscription Revenues: SVOD VOD revenues in the main countries (France, Germany, UK) VOD revenues in the other countries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/glt59w/videoondemand?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005449/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Video on Demand