Self-Adhesive Labels Market Worth 40.50 billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new research report "Self-Adhesive Labels Market by Type (Release Liner, Linerless), Nature (Permanent, Removable, Repositionable), Printing Technology (Digital, Flexography, Lithography, Screen, Gravure), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Self-Adhesive Labels Market is projected to grow from USD 31.06 billion in 2018 to USD 40.50 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.5%. Increase in urban population, demand for pharmaceutical supplies, the rise in consumer awareness, and growth of the e-commerce industry are the main drivers of the Self-Adhesive Labels Market. Increasing disposable incomes of people in developing countries and changing preferences of manufacturers for cost-efficient and effective labeling, which compel people to rely on modern labeling techniques, are some of the factors driving the Self-Adhesive Labels Market growth.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 145 market data Tables and 41 Figures spread through 170 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Self-Adhesive Labels Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/self-adhesive-labels-market-96664367.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The release liner segment, by type, is projected to gain maximum traction during the forecast period.

The release liner segment is expected to dominate the market through 2018 and is projected to be the faster-growing type over the next five years. The main factor that led to the growth of release liner labels is that these labels can be easily be cut into any shape. The growth of the release liner segment can be further attributed to its application in food & beverages and consumer durables.

Get PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=96664367

Permanent labels are to form the fastest-growing segment in the Self-Adhesive Labels Market.

The permanent segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its long-term durability and resistance on difficult surfaces. The repositionable segment is projected to be the second-fastest growing segment in the Self-Adhesive Labels Market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its applications in areas that require a high level of positional accuracy.

The flexography segment, by type, is projected to gain maximum traction during the forecast period.

The flexography segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2018, and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the various benefits offered by flexography printing, including printing on a wide variety of both porous and non-porous surfaces, printing of millions of images with one template (owing to the easy plate-making process), printing in continuous patterns, and ensuring durable and safe printing.

The food & beverages segment is estimated to dominate the market, in terms of value, through 2023.

The food & beverages application is estimated to dominate the market in 2018 and is projected to be the second-fastest-growing application during the forecast period, in terms of value. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for packaged and branded products, and consumer awareness about authenticity and other details of the product. Beverage manufacturers are widely using self-adhesive labels on bottles, owing to technological advancements such as injection molding, thermoforming, and extrusion blow molding that offer cost-effective solutions.

The Asia Pacific region constituted the largest share in the Self-Adhesive Labels Market.

Asia Pacific contributes a major market share in the global Self-Adhesive Labels Market. Factors such as rapid urbanization in China and India, along with the growth in disposable income, drive the growth of the Asia Pacific Self-Adhesive Labels Market. FDI investments in the organized retail sector have also contributed to the demand for self-adhesive labels in this region. The growing demand for packaged food products and convenience products are also major factors contributing to the growth of the Self-Adhesive Labels Market in this region.

The global market for the self-adhesive labels is dominated by players such as Avery Dennison (US), CCL Industries (Canada), Constantia Flexibles Group (Austria), UPM-Kymmene (Finland), Multi-Color Corporation (US), Coveris holdings S.A. (US), Fuji Seal International (Japan), Huhtamaki (Finland), LINTEC (Japan), and Torraspapel Adestor (Spain).

Know more about Self-Adhesive Labels Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/self-adhesive-labels-market-96664367.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/self-adhesive-labels-market.asp

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets