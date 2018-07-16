

Downing ONE VCT plc LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86 Transaction in own shares 16 July 2018



Downing ONE VCT plc announces that, on 16 July 2018, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:



No. Price paid % of class purchased per share in issue



Ordinary shares of 1p each 330,000 83.0 0.25%



