Russian Researchers Will Now Benefit From Access to Elsevier's ScienceDirect

MOSCOW, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

National license agreement signed by the Russian Foundation for Basic Research

Elsevier , the information analytics business specializing in science and health and the Russian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR), announced today the signing of a national license agreement for research and educational organizations in the Russian Federation. This collaboration will provide Russian-based researchers with scientific information to support basic and applied research.

The new agreement provides coverage for nearly the entire Russian research community - allowing access to the world's research information, resulting in better research performance. For over 10 years, RFBR has supported research and educational organizations in Russia by providing access to high-quality Elsevier journals.

"The National License agreement between the Russian Foundation for Basic Research and Elsevier will expand tremendously the academic, government institutions and universities all over the country that are able to access top scientific research via full-text articles," said Oleg Belyavsky, Head of RFBR. "This will help drive intercountry and multidisciplinary research and increase the quality of Russian research globally."

ScienceDirect is Elsevier's leading information solution for researchers and peer-reviewed scholarly literature, containing more than 15 million publications from over 2,500 Elsevier journals and prestigious society journals. The current subscription also includes access to 5,000 Elsevier books to support multidisciplinary research in 24 subject fields.

Gino Ussi, Elsevier's Executive Vice President said: "we are happy to see a national agreement reached with RFBR for Russian Federation, which will provide widespread access to millions of high-quality full-text articles for Russian researchers. We have seen Russia's scientific output growing significantly in terms of quantity in the last 10 years. This agreement will help consolidate the trend and accelerate the focus on the quality of the scientific output as well."

About RFBR

Russian Foundation for Basic Research is a budgetary organization run under the jurisdiction of the government of the Russian Federation. Its main goal is to provide support and assistance to research work in all areas of fundamental science on a competitive basis and which is called upon to build new relationships between scientists and the state. The foundation provides grants from the federal budget to the most advanced research projects originating both from Russian universities and academic institutions. The RFBR enjoys close cooperation ties with all key funding bodies across the globe: from North America to EU, China and Japan. Financing basic research across disciplines, key attention is given to life sciences, physics, astronomy, chemistry, mathematics etc. The RFBR gives special importance to various interdisciplinary studies, which Russian government identified as priority in R&D development until 2020. www.rfbr.ru/rffi/eng/info_eng

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support and professional education, including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 38,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

