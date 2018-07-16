Proagrica Unites to Unlock Agriculture Market Potential

LONDON, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Proagrica, the world-leading provider of independent connectivity and data-driven decision support solutions for the agriculture industry, today announced that it will be bringing together its F4F, DBT and SST Software businesses under the Proagrica brand. This comprehensive move will integrate the varied offerings from Proagrica, and in turn deliver more connected solutions for customers.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/473567/Proagrica_Logo.jpg )



"This marks a significant step forward for Proagrica and, more importantly, for businesses across the agricultural supply chain," says Graeme McCracken, CEO of Proagrica. "Our solutions are now more unified than ever, helping to make agriculture more connected and grounded in data and insight.Proagrica offers a truly independent network, enhanced by a range of solutions that helps everyone in Agriculture work more seamlessly together, be more effective and gain more insight."

In recent years, Proagrica has strategically acquired the leaders in the agriculture data transformation market to further their vision for improved integration, efficiency, profitability and insight across the entire supply chain. F4F, the integrated agriculture network and workflow solutions division, DBT, their animal health division and SST Software, the agriculture management solutions division, will now all be incorporated into the new streamlined Proagrica identity.

Proagrica also encompasses industry leading publications, such as Farmers Weekly and Boerderij, as well as farm management software from Farmplan, including GateKeeper. These brands will remain unchanged, a core part of Proagrica, but with their own unique customer and brand identity.

"This is more than coming together under one name. It is about accelerating our focus on agriculture, growing together and uniting all of our products, all of our resource under one brand for the benefit of our customers," adds Mr McCracken. "Our mission is to enable better decision-making and drive efficiency for all. With this step forward, Proagrica will empower customers to become more connected and profitable than ever before."

Learn more about Proagrica's integrated data solutions and what they can do for businesses of all sizes. Visit www.proagrica.com/new/proagrica-unlocks-potential/ for the video introduction.

About Proagrica

Proagrica, part of RELX Group, is a global provider of independent connectivity and data-driven support solutions for the agriculture industry. We deliver actionable intelligence to drive business growth across the value chain. Our superior products and services connect and empower industry participants to address their key needs around trading, productivity and compliance.

Our solutions are built around the key competences of data connectivity and data analytics delivering seamless supply chain management, supply chain standards compliance, and customer insight and engagement, essential for businesses looking to improve their value offering and expand in the modern marketplace.

Proagrica also encompasses performance-boosting farm management software brand Farmplan, and industry-leading media platforms, Farmers Weekly and Boerderij.

Proagrica.com

About RELX Group

RELX Group is a world-leading provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs approximately 30,000 people of whom half are in North America. RELX PLC is a London listed holding company which owns 52.9% of RELX Group. RELX NV is an Amsterdam listed holding company which owns 47.1% of RELX Group. The shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX. The total market capitalisation is approximately £33.6bn/€38.0bn/$44.2bn.

www.relx.com

For further information please contact:

Sarah Riley

Account Director

rdp

sriley@rdp.co.uk

+44-(0)-1452-429-175