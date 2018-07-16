Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their sales forecasting solution for a telecom services provider. A leading telecom services client wanted to foster long-lasting customer relationships by offering meaningful services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005485/en/

Sales forecasting solution for a telecom services client helped increase revenue by 15%. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the telecom services industry experts at Quantzig,"Innovations and development in the telecom industry are compelling operators to improve their network efficiency and offer expanded services to the customers."

The relentless growth in technology such as IoT is slowly paving its way into the telecom services space. Apart from the rising use of mobile phones, the increasing need for internet connectivity is expected to fuel the growth of telecom companies in the years to come. Also, the increasing concern for affordability in the services while retaining the service quality is influencing organizations to re-define their current service architecture and improve their service offerings.

Book a Solution Demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The sales forecasting solution helped the client to calculate the sales and understand the current trends in the market. The client was able to gain adequate insights into the sales performance and visualize their targets and achievements.

This sales forecasting solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand the demand for the services and shape the pricing strategy to develop business efficiency

Recognize the relative cross-sell and up-sell opportunities to optimize the overall sales performance

To know more about the benefits of sales forecasting solution, speak to an expert

This sales forecasting solution offered predictive insights on:

Maximizing the opportunity to generate better revenue

Monitoring the sales target easily and devising an effective sales strategy to achieve the desired goals

To gain relevant insights and understand the scope of our research, request a proposal

View the complete sales forecasting summary here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/telecommunication-network-sales-forecasting

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005485/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us