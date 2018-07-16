Pointer Telocation Weakness Provides OpportunityThere are not many highly profitable micro-cap technology growth stocks not trading at near their 52-week highs, but that's the situation with Israel-based Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR).With a market cap of a mere $96.0 million and delivering decent growth metrics, it's worth a closer look for risk capital.Pointer Telocation operates in the emerging growth area referred to as mobile resource management (MRM), which is the technology used to manage mobile assets.The company's MRM cloud-based platform is employed by companies to collect data from mobile assets and create big data analytical.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...