Observation status has been removed from shares issued by HB Grandi hf. (symbol: GRND) with reference to an announcement published by HB Grandi hf. on June 30th 2018, 00:19:24 CET, which states the results of the takeover offer in accordance with Article 109 of the Icelandic Act on Securities Transactions no. 108/2007. The decision to give the shares observation status was based upon article 8.2 in the Rules for Issuers of Financial Instruments on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The article states that the Exchange may decide to give a class or classes of financial instruments of the issuer concerned a temporary observation status if a takeover bid for the issuer has been made public or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make such a bid in respect of the issuer.