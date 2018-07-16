PT. Quick Service Restaurant Inks Deal with Texas Chicken, Commits To Growing Asia Pacific Market With 80 New Locations

ATLANTA, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PT. Quick Service Restaurant (PT. QSR) recently signed an 80-restaurant deal with Texas Chicken, one of the world's largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains. The franchisee will open and operate locations primarily in Indonesia which is one of the fastest growing markets for the fried chicken giant. The franchisee is projected to open their first three restaurants by the end of 2018. PT. QSR is the third franchisee to enter into the market. The franchise group is joining PT. Quick Serve Indonesia who signed a development agreement earlier this year and P.T. Cipta Selera Murni who has been in the market since 1985 and has 59 restaurant locations.

"The Asia Pacific market has been a sweet spot for Texas Chicken. We've experienced incredible growth in this part of the globe," said Tony Moralejo, Executive Vice President of International Business for Texas Chicken. "The public and franchisee response to our presence in Indonesia, and the surrounding Asian markets, has been encouraging and we are excited to watch the developments that will occur in the coming years."

"Thanks to our franchisee partners in Southeast Asia, we have been able to bring our signature fried chicken, scratch-made Honey-Butter Biscuits and homestyle sides to markets that love and crave our food," added Moralejo. "To continue the momentum of this expansion, we are actively pursuing more franchisees, who believe in the brand and its growth potential. Our teams provide comprehensive training and support for new franchisees to help drive their success in new and existing markets."

PT. QSR is slated to open locations in the DKI Jakarta, South Sumatra, Bengkulu, , Banten, West Java, and Lampung Provinces in the next 10 years. Kamal Y.P. Tan heads PT. QSR as their President and Chief Executive Officer and is leading the Texas Chicken initiative. The company is a subsidiary of Envictus International Holdings Limited, who are well-established in the Food & Beverage industry with several solid restaurant brands in their portfolio.

For more information about Texas Chicken, including franchise opportunities, visit online at www.churchs.com.

About Texas Chicken

Founded in San Antonio, Texas in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken, along with its sister brand, Texas Chicken outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brand specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com.

About Envictus International Holdings

Founded in 1997, the Group started as a manufacturer and distributor of sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk and in the years following its listing, has evolved into a diversified F&B player with several acquisitions. The Group's current business divisions are comprised of Trading and Frozen Food, Food Services (Texas Chicken, San Francisco Coffee and The Delicious Group), Nutrition and Food Processing. Envictus' operating facilities are located in Malaysia and New Zealand. The Group's products can be found in Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia, China, Dubai, Singapore, the Pacific Islands, Brunei, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Papua New Guinea, Maldives, Maradi Niger, Bahrain, Korea and Japan. For more information please visit www.envictus-intl.com

