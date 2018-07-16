

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Office sharing start-up WeWork said it will no longer serve meat at company events and also will not allow employee to expense meat.



WeWork said it has made a commitment to be a meat-free organization. The company announced its meat-free policy in an internal memo to its global employees, saying that the move is intended to reduce the environmental impact of its business.



'Moving forward, we will not serve or pay for meat at WeWork events and want to clarify that this includes poultry and pork, as well as red meat,' WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey said in the internal memo.



McKelvey noted that the new policy will enable the company to save an estimated 16.7 billion gallons of water, 445.1 million pounds of carbon-dioxide emissions, and over 15 million animals by 2023.



'New research indicates that avoiding meat is one of the biggest things an individual can do to reduce their personal environmental impact - even more than switching to a hybrid car,' McKelvey said.



The company's new meat-free policy, effective immediately, will also apply to its upcoming Summer Camp gathering in the United Kingdom in August.



'In just the three days we are together, we estimate that we can save more than 10,000 animals. The team has worked hard to create a sustainable, plentiful, and delicious menu,' the WeWork co-founder said.



WeWork, which rents out desks and offices to small businesses, freelancers and other people seeking temporary working space, was founded in 2010 by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey. The company currently has locations in 25 countries and a total of 76 cities, including in the U.S.



WeWork joins several other companies that are looking at ways to reduce their impact on the environment.



Starbucks Coffee said in early July that it will eliminate single-use plastic straws from its more than 28,000 company-operated and licensed stores by 2020. Royal Caribbean Cruises too has said it plans to eliminate plastic straws by the end of 2018.



PepsiCo has promised to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its supply chain by 20 percent by 2030.



