The "Growth Insights for European Infectious Disease Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research service provides an overview of the European infectious disease POCT market and provides a 5-year forecast from 2017 to 2022.

The rise in infectious diseases across Europe has led to a growing need for early detection and diagnosis of infectious diseases in the region. Point-of-care testing (POCT) is a vital part of the clinical diagnostics market and is rapidly evolving into the preferred testing mode as rapid infection diagnosis results in lower antibiotic intake, fewer lab tests for patients, and reduced treatment cost. This is cost-effective not just for patients but also for hospitals.

Obtaining the result pf a diagnostic test can take anything between a couple of hours to 3 days, depending on the disease. Rapid diagnosis is crucial for saving lives. New regulations, changing reimbursement laws, and technology advancements are all focusing on making tests accurate, operationally efficient, portable, and easy to use.

POCT is a segment that presents growth opportunities for a cross-section of players, ranging from OEMs to data integrators and technology vendors. The stakeholders need to be abreast of the challenges posed by the industry as well as anticipate new avenues of growth to innovate new business models and capitalize on the transformation that the market is undergoing. It is pertinent to understand key convergences that drive infectious disease POCT sector growth and the technological building blocks that contribute to the future functionality of this market. This study will enable vendors in this space to look at future opportunities in infectious disease POCT industry from application area and technology points of view and also at organic and inorganic means to monetize these opportunities.

The study highlights the key drivers and restraints in the market, the European regulatory landscape, current market dynamics, visioning scenarios, business model essentials, and key growth opportunities. The study includes the European market share along with the strategic imperatives for the infectious disease POCT market.

