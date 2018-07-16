The "Digital Radiography Market in Germany, Forecast to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the research study revolves around digital radiography (DR), which is a technology that digitizes diagnostic X-ray images. The study aims to analyze and forecast the DR market in Germany, featuring 3 segments: retro-fit DR systems, mobile DR systems, and turnkey DR suites.

A perspective of the European Congress Radiology (ECR) 2017 has also been covered in this research, which highlights some of the major DR systems launched in the tradeshow event. Highlights on new system features and new offerings have also been covered based on the manufacturers' display in the event.

The Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action section enlists the key roles that can be taken up by companies for higher market growth. Key companies listed in this research study include: GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Agfa, Fujifilm, Canon, and Shimadzu.

Market measurements have been analyzed for the year 2017, with the historic period as 2016, and forecast up to 2021. Revenue and year-on-year (YoY) growth rates have been provided for the total DR market in Germany. Pricing analysis by market segments for the base year has also been provided. Unit shipment and market revenue forecasts have been provided in the study, along with relevant discussions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

2. Market Overview

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Market Snapshot

Hospital Landscape Snapshot

Sales and Distribution Channels

3. Market Forecast and Trends

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment Forecast

Market Revenue Forecast

Forecast Discussion

Key Trends and Factors Influencing the Growth of DR Market

4. Competitive Landscape

Competitor Analysis DR Systems Market

5. Pricing Analysis

Pricing Analysis Digital Radiography Market

6. European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2017 Perspective in Digital Radiography

Highlights from ECR 2017

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity Digital Radiography

Companies to Action

8. The Last Word

The Last Word Three Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

9. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Agfa

Canon

Fujifilm

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Shimadzu

Siemens Healthineers

