WAVESTONE: Wavestone: Reference document 2017/18 available

Wavestone informs its shareholders that its reference document 2017/18, relating to fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 was recorded by the AMF on July 13, 2018 under the number D.18-0681.

This document (French version) is made available according to legal requirements and can be consulted on the Wavestone website (www.wavestone.com, Investors) and on the AMF web site (www.amf-france.org). The English version of this document will be published shortly.

The 2017/18 reference document notably contains:

2017/18 annual financial report;

the report on corporate governance;

the remuneration of corporate officers' report;

the draft resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting (July 26, 2018);

the different Auditors' reports;

description of the share buy-back programme;

the table of Auditors' fees.

In accordance with the French "Grenelle 2" legislation, a summary of the social, environmental and societal aspects of the company's activities are also included.

About Wavestone

In a world where understanding transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's ambition is to provide its clients with advice that is unique in the market, enlightening and guiding them in their most strategic decisions.

Wavestone draws on some 2,800 employees in eight countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting, and the number one in France.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext, Paris, and is eligible for the PEA-PME (a French investment instrument that encourages individuals to invest in smaller and intermediate-sized firms). Wavestone is recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

