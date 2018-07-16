

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets fluctuated between small gains and losses throughout Monday's session and ended the day with mixed results. Mining stocks were under pressure following the slowdown in China's second quarter GDP. Meanwhile, bank stocks received a boost from strong financial results out of Deutsche Bank.



Traders are keeping a close eye on developments from the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and are also looking ahead to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's semi-annual congressional testimonies.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.97 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.16 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.51 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.16 percent, but the CAC of France fell 0.36 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.80 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.15 percent.



In Frankfurt, Dialog Semiconductor advanced 4.90 percent. The firm expects higher than anticipated profitability in the second quarter of 2018, driven by manufacturing cost efficiencies.



Deutsche Bank jumped 7.28 percent. The German lender said it expects income before income taxes of approximately EUR 700 million and net income of approximately EUR 400 million in the second quarter of 2018.



In Paris, Altran rose 0.64 percent after losing as much as 30 percent on Friday on news that it had uncovered forged orders at its recently acquired U.S. business Aricent.



Media conglomerate Lagardere advanced 0.93 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock rating.



In London, SDL rallied 3.72 percent. The software and professional services firm has agreed to acquire the business and assets of Donnelley Language Solutions on a cash-free, debt-free basis for a cash consideration of $77.5 million (60.1 million pounds) from Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.



Drugmaker Indivior soared 16.93 percent after a U.S. district court granted a preliminary injunction against India's Dr. Reddy's on generic (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film.



Elevator firm Kone rose 1.30 percent in Helsinki on a report that it has held merger talks with Germany's Thyssenkrupp.



Eurozone trade surplus decreased further in May, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Eurostat showed Monday. The seasonally adjusted trade surplus dropped to EUR 16.9 billion in May from EUR 18.0 billion in April.



The average asking price for a house in the United Kingdom was down 0.1 percent on month in July, property tracking website Rightmove said on Monday, coming in at 309,191 pounds.



On a yearly basis, house prices were up 1.4 percent - slowing from 1.7 percent in the previous month.



China's economic growth slowed in the second quarter, as the government's efforts to rein in debt damped activity, while production slowed adding fuel to concerns over an escalating trade war with the US.



Gross domestic product expanded 6.7 percent year-on-year in the three months to June after growing 6.8 percent in the first quarter, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday. Growth was in line with economists' expectations.



Retail sales in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of June, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday.



The report said retail sales climbed by 0.5 percent in June after soaring by an upwardly revised 1.3 percent in May. Economists had expected sales to rise by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.8 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday showed New York manufacturing activity continued to grow at a fairly brisk pace in July, although the pace of growth slowed from the previous month.



While the New York Fed said its general business conditions index dipped to 22.6 in July from 25.0, a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to drop to 22.0.



Partly reflecting a notable increase in wholesale inventories, the Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing business inventories in the U.S. rose in line with economist estimates in the month of May.



The Commerce Department said business inventories climbed by 0.4 percent in May after rising by 0.3 percent in April. The increase in inventories matched expectations.



