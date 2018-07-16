The "Europe CGM Market, Users, Reimbursement Policy, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Components (Glucose Sensor, Transmitter), Diabetes (Type 1 2) Population, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe CGM Market is expected to surpass US$ 800 Million by the end of the year 2024.

Good healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure and awareness of patients regarding CGM technology in Europe will further accelerate the market of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) device.

Key Highlights

Germany France CGM Market will remain a dominant force in the European Region

European Countries Reimbursement Policies on CGM Device

This report studies the market from 3 view points:

CGM Market

CGM Users

CGM Reimbursements Policy

Scope

CGM Market Forecast: We have defined the CGM market of 6 countries. Market data from 2010 to 2017 and Forecast from 2018 to 2024

CGM Users Forecast: We have defined CGM number of Users of 6 countries. Market data from 2010 to 2017 and Forecast from 2018 to 2024

Reimbursement Policy: Report provides Reimbursement Policy on CGM for 6 countries individually along with global CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) reimbursement model

Diabetes Population: Report covers 6 Countries Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Population Numbers and Forecast

Growth Factors for CGM: This topic studies the factor which is helping the CGM industry to grow.

Challenges for CGM: This industry shows the problems being faced by the CGM technology

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Europe CGM User (2010 2024)

3. Europe CGM Market Forecast (2010 2024)

4. By Components CGM Market (2010 2024)

5. Market Share By Countries

6. Reimbursement Model Europe CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

7. Abbott Freestyle Libre vs CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

8. United Kingdom Diabetes Population (2010 2024)

9. United Kingdom CGM Market Forecast

10. United Kingdom CGM User (2010 2024)

11. CGM Reimbursement in United Kingdom

12. Germany Diabetes Population (2010 2024)

13. Germany CGM Market Forecast

14. Germany CGM User (2010 2024)

15. CGM Reimbursement in Germany

16. Netherlands Diabetes Population (2010 2024)

17. Netherlands CGM Market Forecast

18. Netherlands CGM User (2010 2024)

19. CGM Reimbursement in Netherlands

20. Sweden Diabetes Population (2010 2024)

21. Sweden CGM Market Forecast

22. Sweden CGM User (2010 2024)

23. CGM Reimbursement in Sweden

24. France Diabetes Population (2010 2024)

25. France CGM Market Forecast

26. France CGM User (2010 2024)

27. CGM Reimbursement in France

28. Switzerland Diabetes Population (2010 2024)

29. Switzerland CGM Market Forecast

30. Switzerland CGM User (2010 2024)

31. CGM Reimbursement in Switzerland

32. Growth Drivers

33. Challenges

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qppzmg/the_cgm_market_in?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005607/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Glucose Testing, Diabetes Devices, Wearable Technology