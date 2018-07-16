The "Europe CGM Market, Users, Reimbursement Policy, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Components (Glucose Sensor, Transmitter), Diabetes (Type 1 2) Population, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe CGM Market is expected to surpass US$ 800 Million by the end of the year 2024.
Good healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure and awareness of patients regarding CGM technology in Europe will further accelerate the market of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) device.
Key Highlights
- Germany France CGM Market will remain a dominant force in the European Region
- European Countries Reimbursement Policies on CGM Device
This report studies the market from 3 view points:
- CGM Market
- CGM Users
- CGM Reimbursements Policy
Scope
- CGM Market Forecast: We have defined the CGM market of 6 countries. Market data from 2010 to 2017 and Forecast from 2018 to 2024
- CGM Users Forecast: We have defined CGM number of Users of 6 countries. Market data from 2010 to 2017 and Forecast from 2018 to 2024
- Reimbursement Policy: Report provides Reimbursement Policy on CGM for 6 countries individually along with global CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) reimbursement model
- Diabetes Population: Report covers 6 Countries Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Population Numbers and Forecast
- Growth Factors for CGM: This topic studies the factor which is helping the CGM industry to grow.
- Challenges for CGM: This industry shows the problems being faced by the CGM technology
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Europe CGM User (2010 2024)
3. Europe CGM Market Forecast (2010 2024)
4. By Components CGM Market (2010 2024)
5. Market Share By Countries
6. Reimbursement Model Europe CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring)
7. Abbott Freestyle Libre vs CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring)
8. United Kingdom Diabetes Population (2010 2024)
9. United Kingdom CGM Market Forecast
10. United Kingdom CGM User (2010 2024)
11. CGM Reimbursement in United Kingdom
12. Germany Diabetes Population (2010 2024)
13. Germany CGM Market Forecast
14. Germany CGM User (2010 2024)
15. CGM Reimbursement in Germany
16. Netherlands Diabetes Population (2010 2024)
17. Netherlands CGM Market Forecast
18. Netherlands CGM User (2010 2024)
19. CGM Reimbursement in Netherlands
20. Sweden Diabetes Population (2010 2024)
21. Sweden CGM Market Forecast
22. Sweden CGM User (2010 2024)
23. CGM Reimbursement in Sweden
24. France Diabetes Population (2010 2024)
25. France CGM Market Forecast
26. France CGM User (2010 2024)
27. CGM Reimbursement in France
28. Switzerland Diabetes Population (2010 2024)
29. Switzerland CGM Market Forecast
30. Switzerland CGM User (2010 2024)
31. CGM Reimbursement in Switzerland
32. Growth Drivers
33. Challenges
