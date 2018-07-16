

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market fluctuated between small gains and losses throughout Monday's session and ended the day with a slight loss. The weak performance of the index heavyweights pressured the overall market.



Traders are keeping a close eye on developments from the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and are also looking ahead to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's semi-annual congressional testimonies.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.15 percent Monday and finished at 8,847.96. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.04 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.10 percent.



Novartis dropped 0.6 percent and Roche slid 0.2 percent. Nestle also finished down by 0.2 percent.



SGS weakened by 0.8 percent and Swisscom lost 0.6 percent.



Credit Suisse was among the top performing stocks of the session, rising 1.7 percent. UBS gained 0.4 percent, while Julius Baer fell 0.3 percent. Bank stocks benefitted from the strong results reported by German rival Deutsche Bank.



