Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") informed its securities holders that it has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 16, 2018, announcing financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, reporting second quarter net income of $6.8 billion, or $0.63 per diluted share.

Q2-18 Financial Highlights1 (compare to the year-ago quarter unless noted)

Net income up 33% to a record $6.8 billion, driven by improved operating performance and the benefits of tax reform

Diluted earnings per share up 43% to $0.63

Revenue, net of interest expense, decreased 1% to $22.6 billion; Q2-17 revenue of $22.8 billion included a $793 million pretax gain on the sale of the Corporation's non-U.S. consumer card business; excluding that gain, revenue up 3% 2 Net interest income (NII) increased $664 million, or 6%, to $11.7 billion, reflecting benefits from higher interest rates, as well as loan and deposit growth Noninterest income decreased $884 million, or 7%, to $11.0 billion; prior period includes the $793 million gain referenced above

Provision for credit losses increased $101 million to $827 million Net charge-off ratio remained low at 0.43%

Noninterest expense declined $698 million, or 5%, to $13.3 billion Q2-17 expense of $14.0 billion included a $295 million data center impairment charge; excluding that charge, noninterest expense down 3% 2

Average loan balances in business segments rose $45 billion, or 5%, to $872 billion Consumer up 6% and commercial up 5%

Average deposit balances rose $44 billion, or 3%, to $1.3 trillion

Returned $6.2 billion to shareholders equity in Q2-18 through common dividends and share repurchases

Q2-18 Business Segment Highlights (compare to the year-ago quarter unless noted)

Consumer Banking

Revenue rose 8% to $9.2 billion

Loans up 7% to $281 billion

Deposits up 5% to $688 billion

Merrill Edge brokerage assets up 20%

18th consecutive quarter of positive operating leverage

Combined credit/debit spend up 8% to $148 billion

Global Wealth and Investment Management

Record client balances of nearly $2.8 trillion

Pretax margin remains strong at 28%

Loans increased 7% to $161 billion

Organic growth of new Merrill Lynch households in 1H-18 up 70% over 1H-17

Global Banking

Revenue of $4.9 billion

Firmwide Investment Banking fees of $1.4 billion

Loans increased 3% to $355 billion

Deposits increased 8% to $323 billion

Global Markets

Sales and trading revenue of $3.4 billion, including net debit valuation adjustment (DVA) of $(179) million

Excluding net DVA, sales and trading revenue up 7% to $3.6 billion Equities up 17% to $1.3 billion FICC up 2% to $2.3 billion



1 Financial Highlights and Business Segment Highlights compare to the year-ago quarter unless noted. Loan and deposit balances are shown on an average basis unless noted.

2 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.

