IDC Says GEP Is Leader In Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) Software, Declaring Smart By GEP "The Ultimate SRM System"

- GEP ranked in top quadrant in new IDC research report - IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Supplier Relationship Management Applications 2018 Report - following top honors in recent research reports on both global sourcing and procure-to-pay (P2P) software

- IDC report asserts that "SMART by GEP in its entirety is the ultimate SRM system because it does not separate supplier information and performance intelligence from the activity, contractual status, and commercial relationship of the supplier"

- SMART by GEP is the industry's leading cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform with robust supplier relationship management functionality native to its core capabilities

CLARK, New Jersey, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and procurement services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that IDC named GEP a leader in its new report, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Supplier Relationship Management Applications 2018 Vendor Assessment.

IDC found that "SMART by GEP in its entirety is the ultimate supplier relationship management system because it does not separate supplier information and performance intelligence from the activity, contractual status, and commercial relationship of the supplier."

IDC also cited GEP client references as saying: "The product does exactly what it should, making the user experience one of completeness."

In addition to its industry-leading supplier relationship management functionality, SMART by GEP provides complete source-to-pay functionality in one user-friendly, cloud-native platform, inclusive of spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, procure-to-pay, savings project management and savings tracking, invoicing and other related capabilities.

In its report, IDC noted, "Suppliers exist in SMART by GEP as a profile, as a set of documentation, and as a participant in the various processes and events. Supplier performance can be determined, evaluated and reported as a result of direct data analysis from the procure-to-pay activity. Supplier monitoring dashboards can reveal, in real time, supplier compliance with contract terms, and through qualitative scorecards and action plans, supplier managers can mitigate and improve supplier relationships.

"Supplier profiles and data sets can be maintained by the supplier itself and/or the supplier manager," the report continued. "Configurations determine the degree of self-management each supplier has. SMART by GEP includes certificate and document management functions as well as standard supplier profile, contact, financial, risk and diversity data."

The report stated, "The suppliers maintained in the supplier database are the same suppliers that are associated with sourcing events, contracts, and catalog/orders, ensuring that the complete visibility of all activity, the removal of supplier duplication, and the positioning of SMART by GEP are the single source of truth for vendor master data across the enterprise.

"SMART by GEP eliminates the biggest barriers to procurement success and savings delivery, namely the disconnect between the strategic procurement activity and the day-to-day purchasing activity," the IDC analysis concluded. "SMART by GEP provides automation of the source-to-pay process, providing automated contract creation from supplier proposal and catalog or order

creation from contract execution. The entire platform is built to deliver complete, end-to-end visibility through intuitive dashboards and powerful analytics reporting, and is designed to integrate with key legacy systems."

SMART by GEP is easy to set up, deploy and use, with no extensive training required. SMART by GEP is platform agnostic (it works with SAP, Oracle or any other major ERP or F&A system). And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

Cloud-native SMART by GEP, purpose-built on a single code base for optimum performance on cloud, is also native to touch and mobile technologies, enabling users to work anywhere, any time, on any device.

SMART by GEP leverages cloud economics to deliver a solution that easily handles the heaviest processing requirements of GEP's Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs.



An excerpt of the report is available for download and review at www.smartbygep.com/idcsrm.

About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate people - this is how GEP creates and delivers unified business transformation solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and Best Provider at the World Procurement Awards and EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leader in source-to-pay procurement software by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, Spend Matters, PayStream and Ardent Partners.

GEP is also ranked leader in managed procurement services (procurement outsourcing) by Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG, HfS and IAOP. In addition, the primary research firm in the management consulting sector, ALM Intelligence, ranks GEP leader in procurement strategy and supply chain consulting.

With 14 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives. To learn more about our comprehensive range of strategic and managed services, please visit www.gep.com. For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform, please visit www.smartbygep.com.

