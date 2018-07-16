

Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc Directorate Change LEI: 213800IVQHJXUQBAAC06 16 July 2018



Following the completion of a process to identify a third non-executive Director to join the Board, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Duncan Grierson with effect from 16 July 2018.



Duncan has more than 20 years' experience as an entrepreneur and investor in tech. He founded or co-founded 4 businesses and has raised over $100m in venture capital from investors including Goldman Sachs and Fidelity. Previously, he was a venture capital investor with Lake Capital and TCVC in London and Paris, with secondments to Silicon Valley and Chicago. From 2016 to 2018 he was a managing director of Iona Capital Limited, a specialist fund manager investing in bio- energy infrastructure projects in the UK, where he headed up energy tech. He originally trained as a corporate finance lawyer with Clifford Chance in London. Duncan has an MA and LLM from Cambridge University and an MBA from INSEAD.



Gill Nott, the chairman, commented 'Our process to identify an additional non- executive director to join the Board produced some excellent candidates. I am very pleased that Duncan has agreed to join us and I believe his skills and experience will complement those of the existing Board members very well. I look forward to working with Duncan as the Company settles into a new phase of its life with Gresham House as its Investment Adviser and welcome him to the Board.'



In relation to this appointment, there is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 R.



