Information Management & Securities, LLC: Missouri Document Shredding Company Hires New Marketing Director

MEXICO, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2018 / Information Management & Securities, LLC (IMS), a document management company based in Mexico, MO, has announced that they have hired Andy Craig as their new marketing director. Craig is an experienced marketer and is excited to bring his experiences and acumen to IMS. He has a bachelor's degree in Business Marketing from Hannibal LaGrange University and an MBA from William Woods University.

Vince Fuemmeler from IMS says: "Andy has a wealth of experience behind him, working as a marketing manager and a director of communications and marketing. Also, he is a genuinely nice person with lots of good interests and we believe that he will be an asset to our team."

Craig joins the IMS team at their main office at 4720 E. Liberty St., Mexico, MO 65265. From that central location, they are best equipped to serve their wide variety of clients across Missouri. Craig is committed to keeping his knowledge relevant and up-to-date as he regularly completes continuous education courses.

Andy Craig, meanwhile, says: "I have a diverse background in marketing, including market research, radio ad sales, retail sales management, and digital marketing. I'm very excited about continuing my career with IMS."

Craig is the father of three talented children, two high schoolers, and one middle schooler. He is also an active member in the community, serving on the board of the Mexico Sports Authority, and baseball coach for a competitive 18U team.

IMS is becoming an increasingly popular company across the state. Those interested can find more information on their Facebook page, where Barbara H.W., among others, has reviewed the company. She says, "Excellent service. My retail business computers were down and when I contacted the owner after hours he arranged for his computer technician to arrive at 8 am. I was up and running within an hour with no downtime during the hours the store is open."

Those interested in receiving more information about Andy Craig or the many services that the company provides such as document shredding, scanning, storage and software, can contact IMS.

Contact Information Management & Securities, LLC:



Vince Fuemmeler

573-581-2800

vince@imssecure.com

4720 E Liberty St.

Mexico, MO 65265

SOURCE: Information Management & Securities, LLC