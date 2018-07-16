The global two-wheeler day-time running lights (DRL) market 2018-2022 report has been added to Technavio's automotive electronics research library. According to Technavio's market research analysts, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005690/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global two-wheeler day-time running lights market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This research report provides actionable insights to help you answer key questions surrounding the emerging trends, drivers, and challenges, that are projected to impact the global two-wheeler day-time running lights market and its stakeholders over the forecast years.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing
Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:
Executive Report
- Market Outline
- Global Two-wheeler Day-time Running Lights Market Overview
Market Insights
- Market Sizing and Forecasts
- Market Growth
- Market Drivers and Challenges
- Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
- Key leading countries
- Market segmentation by vehicle type (motorcycle segment and scooter segment)
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
- Analysis of top vendors (Fiem Industries, HELLA, KOITO, UNO MINDA, and Varroc)
Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005690/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
www.technavio.com