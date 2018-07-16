MedReleaf StockThere are few companies that have performed as well as MedReleaf Corp(OTCMKTS:MEDFF, TSE:LEAF) has over the past three months.While the marijuana market has, for the most part, had a good run over the past three months since the correction abated, MedReleaf has shown immense growth over that time, soaring over 50%.There are a number of reasons for that jump, but the main one, of course, is that Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF, TSE:ACB) signed the largest deal in marijuana history to acquire the company..

