I.Ceram: Strategic step forward: Obtainment of CE marking for the unloaded ceramic sternal implant

Press Release Limoges, 2018, July 16th

Strategic step forward:

Obtainment of CE marking for the unloaded ceramic sternal implant

I.Ceram, specialized in CERAMIL ceramic implants with great biocompatibility, just obtained the CE marking for its first new generation implant: The unloaded sternal implant. This certificate allows the company to market this product in the European Union and in many countries all over the world.

This certification validates the quality of the work done and confirms the implant's qualities for biocompatibility, osseointegration and radiolucency, making it a reference product for sternal reconstruction surgery. This sternum made in porous alumina brings a unique solution for the treatment of sternal diseases such as tumors, metastases or infections.

I.Ceram will start commercializing this implant in France and in foreign countries thanks to contracts signed with well-known distribution partners. The real differentiation between I.CERAM's sternal implant and conventional orthopedic products should allow the signing of more new agreements with commercial partners.

The marketing strategy being implemented by I.Ceram, relies on distribution partnerships with companies specialized in medical devices sales for thoracic surgery. These partners will be responsible for presenting the product and providing ongoing support to the medical teams. As such, before this CE marking obtention, a workshop was organized for forty French and European surgeons in January 2018 at Mons University (Belgium). Another one is planned for European surgeons in Basel (Switzerland) mid-November.

André Kerisit, I.Ceram CEO says: "We are proud of the technological shift taken by I.Ceram over the past four years having introduced a disruptive solution for sternal replacement indications. The success of this certification is a new major step in the deployment of our "active bone implant" project. Indeed, our challenge does not stop with this success, quite the opposite! Our goal is to propose by 2020 an active bone implant. We will keep up our efforts in order to propose a molecule loaded sternum to treat bone infections.

This will enable us to offer products with strong added value which provide real advantages for patients and surgeons. The win-win economic impact for the health care system must be a key to success in this field."

All information is available on www.iceram.fr (http://www.iceram.fr/)

About I.CERAM:

Created in 2005 in Limoges, France, I.CERAM designs, manufactures and commercializes orthopedic implants and ceramic implants offering a unique biocompatibility (11 international patents). The wealth of knowledge and expertise from over 30 years of its managers has enabled I.CERAM to accelerate its bioceramic development. I.CERAM is labeled as an "innovative company", ISO 14385:2012 certified and CE certified. With 46 employees and a production tool at the forefront of technology, I.CERAM shows a very high potential to continuously develop. On December 2014, the company was listed on the Euronext Growth exchange (Euronext Paris). ISIN: FR0011511971 - ALICR

