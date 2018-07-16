USA Real Estate Holding Company Powers Ahead with Bitcoin Mining Operations

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2018 / USA Real Estate Holding Company (OTC PINK: USTC), a diversified public holding company, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with the warehouse facility located in Hogansburg, NY to launch Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency mining operations.

The Company's initial strategy is to mine the top ten cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin ("BTC"), Ethereum ("ETH"), Litecoin ("LTC"), Dash ("Dash") and Monero ("XMR"). To lead the launch and development of cryptocurrency mining endeavors, the Company has entered into a letter of intent with SDT Holdings, Inc. / Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTC PINK: WUHN), as previously announced, a Montreal-based industrial technology holding company that focuses on the development, production and commercialization of its four subsidiaries, specializing in these areas: mining electrification, cryptocurrencies / blockchain, industrial batteries, internet of things and artificial intelligence for the industrial market.

"We are very excited to launch this new business division dedicated to the mining of Cryptocurrencies while the Company seeking to increase revenues through acquisitions and organic growth," stated Bilal Shafi, CEO of USTC.

About USA Real Estate Holding Company:

USA Real Estate Holding Company (OTC PINK: USTC) is a public holding company that targets acquisitions of undervalued, niche companies with high growth potential, including real estate properties, Fintech companies and other emerging digital technologies including Bitcoin/Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain.

For more details please visit us at www.usarealestateholding.com

This press release includes various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Statements containing expressions such as "believes," "anticipates," "intends," or "expects," used in the Company's press releases and in Disclosure Statements and Reports filed with the Over the Counter Markets through the OTC Disclosure and News Service are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurances that actual results will not differ materially from expected results. The Company cautions that these and similar statements included in this report are further qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof.

