The "2018 and Beyond: Ireland Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Market Trends and Outlook Study to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spending on medicines and healthcare in Ireland witnessed steady growth in 2017, reflecting strong potential for new medicine development, infrastructure building and new entry/expansion opportunities. Both Pharmaceutical sales and consumption are on the rise and the outlook to 2025 remains robust driven by strong pharmaceutical market fundamentals.

The goal of this report is to provide complete strategic analysis and forecast the pharmaceutical industry segments over the near to long term future.

This report focuses its attention on pharmaceutical market in Ireland and presents market trends, drivers and challenges facing the R&D professionals, investors, manufacturers, strategists, regulatory and other players. It also presents the pharmaceutical sales of prescription medicines and generic drugs. Further, pharmaceutical imports and exports data is also provided for the country.

The research study on Ireland healthcare spending provides outlook of total spending, government expenditure, private expenditure to 2025. Further, the level of out-of-pocket costs borne by patients is also analyzed.

It additionally explores the level and growth of expenditure on healthcare, new drugs and ongoing research studies. The report also considers the Ireland healthcare industry prospects and infrastructure detailing hospitals, physicians, bed count, and other facilities. The report also analyzes the disease epidemiology trends through details of leading causes of death.

The report features profiles for the following key players:

Johnson and Johnson

Bayer

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

Merck

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

AstraZeneca

Key Topics Covered

1 Table of Contents

2 Executive Summary

3 Ireland Pharmaceutical Market Strategic Analysis Review

4 Ireland Pharmaceutical Market Outlook

5 Ireland Healthcare Market Outlook

6 Ireland Healthcare Market Statistics

7 Ireland Clinical Trials Research Industry

8 Ireland Demographic and MacroEconomic Profile

9 Business Profiles of Leading Pharmaceutical Companies

10 Recent Industry Developments in Ireland Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Markets

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/23rwk7/2018_and_beyond?w=4

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180716005760/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Healthcare Services