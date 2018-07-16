Payment Alliance International (PAI), the nation's largest privately-held ATM provider, today is very pleased to announce Chief Payments Officer Donna Embry has been awarded the international 2018 PayTech Leadership Award at a ceremony last week in London. The Award recognizes Embry for playing an instrumental role in devising and delivering the technology strategy to support key business objectives, and for her distinguished leadership and professional contribution to the industry's betterment around the globe.

The PayTech awards recognize excellence and innovation in the use of information technology in the finance and payment industry worldwide, and the people who make it happen.

"Donna's hard work and dedication are legendary, and her payments expertise and leadership are known worldwide," said John J. Leehy III, president and chief executive officer of Payment Alliance International. "This is a terrific recognition of Donna's accomplishments and we're all so very proud of her."

Embry, a seasoned professional with more than five decades of experience, received the MWAA Lifetime Achievement Award for payment industry professionals in July of 2009. In 2013 and 2014, she was recognized among the 20 Most Influential Women in Payments by SourceMedia. In 2016, Embry received the Distinguished Payments Professional Award from the Electronic Transactions Association, as well as the ATM Industry Champion Award from the ATM Industry Association (ATMIA). And in 2017, Embry received the Distinguished Payments Professional Award from the Women in Payments global payments ecosystem network.

"I am both thrilled and humbled to receive this international honor," said Embry. "Without all the fantastic and supportive teams I've worked with through the years, this would not have been possible," added Embry. "I am very grateful to those who have helped me achieve this wonderful recognition."

