

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $0.38 billion, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $0.07 billion, or $0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.1% to $3.91 billion from $2.79 billion last year.



Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $0.38 Bln. vs. $0.07 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q2): $3.91 Bln vs. $2.79 Bln last year.



