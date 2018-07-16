SSA Public Relations: Phillip Sarofim Named To Skyview Capital, LLC Advisory Board

Founder-CEO of PS Ventures, Sarofim To Serve As Advisory Board Member for Skyview Capital, A Global Private Equity and Venture Capital Firm Owned By Serial Entrepreneur and Investment Specialist, Alex Soltani

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2018 / Phillip Sarofim, Founder and CEO of PS Ventures (www.psventures.com) has been appointed to serve as a member of the Advisory Board for Skyview Capital, LLC (http://www.skyviewcapital.com/) , a global private equity and venture capital firm. Announcement of the appointment was made by Alex Soltani, Chairman and CEO of Skyview Capital. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Skyview Capital specializes in the acquisition and management of companies engaged in technology, telecommunications, business services, and niche manufacturing.

Sarofim joins the Skyview Advisory Board with an extensive career in financing, acquisitions, business management and branding. As CEO of PS Ventures, Sarofim has completed investments in a range of business enterprises that span technology, entertainment and consumer products. In his Advisory Board member role, Sarofim will help consult in the areas of originating, analyzing and completing acquisitions.

"Phillip's distinguished career encompasses business growth and brand-building achievements across a wide spectrum of industries. We are pleased to have Phillip Sarofim join our Advisory Board and contribute his keen expertise towards furthering Skyview Capital's acquisition and partnership objectives," said Soltani.

About PS Ventures:

PS Ventures is a privately-held investment firm with an ownership portfolio that encompasses a variety of companies involved in technology, IT management, food manufacturing, lifestyle consumer products, film & television production and child development products. Visit www.psventures.com.

About Skview Capital, LLC:

Skyview Capital is a global private investment firm headquartered In Los Angeles specializing in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services and niche manufacturing. By leveraging its deep operational resources and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed more than 25 transactions within its target market verticals. Visit www.skyviewcapital.com.

CONTACT:

Steve Syatt

SSA Public Relations

steve@ssapr.com / (818) 223-1022

SOURCE: SSA Public Relations