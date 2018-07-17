

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on July 3, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the RBA decided to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low 1.50 percent.



New Zealand will provide Q2 figures for consumer prices; in the three months prior, inflation was up 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.1 percent on year.



New Zealand also will see June numbers for non-resident bond holdings; in May, they were at 58.9 percent.



China will see June data for new home prices; in May, prices were up 0.8 percent on month.



Japan will provide June numbers for condominium sales; in May, sales sank 5.4 percent on year.



