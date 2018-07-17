EY announces 747 new partner promotions worldwide

- Total partner promotions up by 12%

- Continued increase in women and across emerging markets and audit -- with 30%, 32% and 29% of partner promotions respectively

- Promotions demonstrate EY commitment to developing future leaders

LONDON, July 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announces that 747 people globally have been promoted to partner. This represents the largest increase in partner promotions since 2015, and a 12% increase on 2017. For the fourth consecutive year, partners from the emerging markets and audit continue to represent around a third of all partner promotions respectively, at 32% and 29%. EY also continues to accelerate its commitment to gender diversity across the global organization, with women representing nearly 30% of newly promoted partners for the past three years.

Mark Weinberger, EY Global Chairman and CEO, says:

"This year we are proud to welcome another diverse, high-achieving and sizeable group of new partners. These individuals have reached a major milestone in their career by representing our values, providing quality and innovative services to our clients and ultimately embodying our purpose of building a better working world. Developing dynamic leaders who support our clients and our high-performing teams is an essential part of EY's success. I congratulate each and every one of the new partners on this well-deserved achievement and I wish them continued success in their careers."

On a geographical basis, the Americas area had the largest proportion of new partners, with 290 promotions (39%), closely followed by the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) area with 285 promotions (38%). New partners in the Asia-Pacific area totalled 137 (18%) and Japan had 35 (5%).

Trent Henry, EY Global Vice Chair -Talent, says:

"At EY we are committed to building our diverse and inclusive organization and providing exceptional experiences for EY people around the world. Alongside the investment in new partners, we remain focused on attracting diverse talent and developing the next generation of business leaders. This year's new partners possess the diverse skills and experiences necessary to meet today's challenges and make tomorrow's businesses work better."

By service line, Assurance accounted for the largest number of partner promotions once again, with 264 (35%). It was followed by Tax with 187 (25%), Advisory with 174 (23%), and Transaction Advisory Services, with 106 (14%). Additionally, 16 new partners (2%) were named within business support.

There are more than 260,000 EY people in over 150 countries around the world. EY is proud to be named one of the World's Best Workplaces, and the world's most attractive professional services employer for the third consecutive year by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

Yvonne Diaz Kailyn Smigelski EY Global Media Relations EY Global Media Relations +44 20 7980 0612 +1 973 715 3624 yvonne.diaz@uk.ey.com kailyn.smigelski@ey.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708904/EY_Logo.jpg