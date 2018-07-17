

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sliding almost 25 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,815-point plateau and it's expected to extend its futility again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower amid a sharp drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mostly down and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financials, properties and oil and insurance stocks.



For the day, the index fell 17.14 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 2,814.04 after trading between 2,804.49 and 2,837.51. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 1.61 points or 0.10 percent to end at 1,602.84.



Among the actives, China Construction Bank plunged 2.58 percent, while Bank of China skidded 1.69 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tumbled 2.43 percent, China Merchants Bank retreated 2.13 percent, China Life eased 0.13 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dipped 0.16 percent, PetroChina declined 1.45 percent, China Shenhua Energy advanced 0.74 percent, Gemdale contracted 2.14 percent, China Vanke plummeted 2.40 percent and Poly Real Estate was down 2.42 percent.



The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks were lackluster on Monday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed.



The Dow rose 44.95 points or 0.18 percent to 25,064.36, while the NASDAQ dipped 20.26 points or 0.26 percent to 7,805.72 and the S&P 500 fell 2.88 points or 0.10 percent to 2,798.43.



Traders were reluctant to make big moves ahead of key quarterly results this week, including Goldman Sachs (GS), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Morgan Stanley (MS), American Express (AXP), IBM Corp. (IBM), Microsoft (MSFT), and General Electric (GE).



In economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales in the U.S. increased in line with estimates in June, as did business inventories in May. Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said manufacturing activity continued to grow at a brisk pace in July, although slower than the previous month.



Many of the major sectors showed only modest moves on the day, although considerable weakness was visible among energy stocks - which came amid a sharp drop in the price of crude oil as August delivery plunged $2.95 to $68.06 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will see June data for new home prices later today; in May, prices were up 0.8 percent on month.



